During Australia's recent National Road Safety Week, the Australasian College of Road Safety (ACRS) called on all Australians to understand the true impact of road trauma.
Every day three people lose their lives and 110 people are seriously injured on Australia's roads. That is an average of 1200 fatalities and 44,000 often life-changing injuries each year.
"Road Safety is a life-or-death priority. Road trauma kills more Australian kids under 15 than any other single cause, and it is the second-biggest killer of Australians between 15-24. We can do better, and we must." ACRS CEO, Ingrid Johnston said.
"We call on the Australian Government to put the lives of all Australians at the forefront by identifying road safety as a major priority," Dr Johnston said.
The ACRS calls on the Australian Government to prioritise the lives of Australians through increased focus on road safety.
Specifically ACRS identifies 8 key measures that would support the goal of the 'Vision Zero' - the elimination of deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050 - a goal agreed to by Australian Federal, State and Territory governments in the 2021-2030 National Road Safety Strategy.
The eight key measures are to:
"It is never acceptable for people to be killed or seriously injured due to road trauma," Dr Johnston said.
"We call on the next Australian Government to acknowledge the true impact of road trauma and make the commitments needed to achieve 'Vision Zero'."
