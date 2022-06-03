Retired national rugby league player and former Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) student, Tim Browne has returned to his alma mater for term two sharing his skills with primary and secondary school students.
Tim begin his football career in the junior program for South Sydney Rabbitohs before playing for Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs.
He finished his career in 2018 with the Penrith Panthers.
Tim now operates a successful rugby league program, inspiring young people to dream big.
"His passion is working with the next generation of players and teaching them everything he has learnt throughout his career," teacher, Ashlee Styles said.
I think it's cool that a former NRL player comes to our school to help us with different tackling, passing and fitness drills.- BCS student, Blake Matheson
"Our students are extremely fortunate to have Tim here, guiding and teaching them fundamental movement skills that are transferable across many different sports.
"He has and will continue to provide enjoyable and engaging training sessions that will enable our students to not only develop movement skills, but also co-ordination, speed, focus, determination and sportsmanship."
The ultimate goal is that all students have fun, Ms Styles said.
"I think it's cool that a former NRL player comes to our school to help us with different tackling, passing and fitness drills," student, Blake Matheson said.
"I look forward to Fridays to be trained by a former NRL player," Charlie Matheson said.
"Tim is really nice and he is helping us to learn more about the game," Charlie said.
During this term's week nine the secondary school will participate in the annual Chris Hoare Cup against Gloucester High School.
"Tim will be acting as our coach for those rugby league teams, guiding and assisting our students to produce their best performance possible, Ms Styles said.
