REBOUNDING from a loss will be part of the winning culture captain-coach Nathan Campbell is trying to install into the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Hawks were beaten 20-14 in a bruising contest by Port City last Saturday at Tuncurry. On Saturday meet Old Bar at Old bar's Trad fields, another side expected to be a contender for higher honours this year.
"This is kind of a local derby and they're the games everyone looks forward to playing,'' Campbell said.
"And I'm sure Mick (Henry) will have a few tricks for us to deal with. But we have to learn to rebound from a defeat, it's all part of building a winning culture.''
The Hawks will be without prop Liam Simon for at least a few games after he sustained an arm injury against the Breakers. However, they'll welcome back centres Tyronne Robert-Davis and Beau Lowrey, who both missed last weekend's game, so they should have more strike out wide.
"Other than Liam we'll be pretty close to full strength,'' Campbell said.
He added that halfback Adrian Davis will be looking for a big game. He conceded that Davis wasn't at his best against the Breakers, spending time in the sin bin in the first half while he looked frustrated in attack.
"I wouldn't say AJ's looking for redemption, but I know he'll be wanting to play well this week,'' the captain-coach said.
"I think it should be a great game. I'm looking forward to it.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
