Great Lakes Advocate

Hawks close to full strength for clash with Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Anthony Campbell predicts halfback Adrian Davies will show some of his best form in the clash against Old Bar.

REBOUNDING from a loss will be part of the winning culture captain-coach Nathan Campbell is trying to install into the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.