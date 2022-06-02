Following the arrest of someone known to the Manning Great Lakes Police District for theft, detectives are looking for the owners of what they suspect is stolen property.
The property was found on the person, who has been arrested for other offences.
If this is your property or anyone who may have information about this is urged to contact Taree detectives on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence.
