Mid-Coast residents might have new options for bulky waste removal in the future, according to a report tabled at the May monthly MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
The tender for council waste services will be released later this year.
Advertisement
Options for bulky waste in the new tender will include the current annual pick-up service, bulky waste vouchers, or one or more booked appointments per year to pick up bulky waste.
Council believes the last two options would have a "positive impact on the aesthetic look" with bulky waste not accumulating on road sides.
During the term of the new tender a Food Organic Garden Organic (FOGO) service is expected to be implemented - food waste can be placed in the green bin along with garden waste.
However, this was not expected to start until 2026-27.
JR Richards has held the contract since 2009, with a 10 year contract with options to extend for a few years.
Since 2009, there have been changes in the recycling industry with China placing an import ban on waste products from other countries (called the 'China Sword Policy') in 2018, causing major disruption and instability to the recycling industry in Australia.
The bans on exports overloaded the limited processing capacity currently available in Australia creating a national recycling crisis.- MidCoast Council
According to a council report: "In 2017 Australia exported to China 29 per cent of all paper and 36 per cent of all plastics recycled through the kerbside bin totalling a combined export of 1,045,000 tonnes of material.
"The bans on exports overloaded the limited processing capacity currently available in Australia creating a national recycling crisis."
Due to the China Sword Policy and Australia's export ban on recyclables, council says it is hard to predict the cost of a new service.
Council is tendering for like-for-like services to try and temper an increase of costs to Mid-Coast residents.
However, consultants have told council that an "overall contract increase of 5-15 per cent" could be expected.
As a result, council may have to pass that cost on to ratepayers
"As charges are set at appropriate levels to cover the reasonable cost of waste management, the new collection and processing contract will be funded by waste services rate revenue."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.