A mural painted by a former Bulahdelah Central School (BSC) student will be transferred onto the front of presentation folders.
The work is by renowned Koori artist, Rachel Syron who painted the original on the school's office wall in 1998.
Advertisement
The painting by the Worimi and Biripi woman depicts children from different parts of the region coming together at BCS, while at the same time highlighting the people and their connections to each other and the land.
The colourful motifs and strong lines in the artwork also reflect Rachel's connection to country.
We are honoured to have Rachel's support in showcasing the culture we proudly celebrate at Bulahdelah.- BCS music teacher, Wendy Parsons
The painting is part of a series of murals completed by a group of artists, strengthening the link between the cultural heritage of the local area and the school community.
To complement the new folders, the certificates for major awards also will feature Rachel's artwork.
The folders and certificates will be introduced at upcoming formal assemblies.
"We are honoured to have Rachel's support in showcasing the culture we proudly celebrate at Bulahdelah," music teacher, Wendy Parsons said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.