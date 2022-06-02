Great Lakes Advocate

Tea Gardens service centre could be detrimental to local native animals

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Proposed highway service centre knocked back

Five years after a planning proposal was put forward to establish a highway service centre on the Pacific Highway, Tea Gardens, MidCoast Council has decided not to go ahead with the project.

