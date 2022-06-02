Great Lakes Advocate

Free flu shots will be available for adults, children and babies aged over six months

June 2 2022 - 12:00am
Free flu shots throughout June

In an effort to combat this year's expected severe flu season the State government is offering free vaccinations throughout June.

