Free flu shots throughout June

In an effort to combat this year's expected severe flu season the State government is offering free vaccinations throughout June.
Free flu shots will be available for adults, children and babies aged over six months at general practitioners and pharmacies until June 30.
Advertisement
"Flu vaccination is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, so if you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
"The month of June is a great opportunity for the local community to take the necessary precautions and to protect themselves and each other this winter - get your free flu shot."
The flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time and a COVID-19 winter booster is recommended if you are eligible.
The Federal government provides vaccines for vulnerable populations, and funds GPs through the MBS to administer vaccines.
However, as COVID-19 has taught us, the role of pharmacies is crucial and the NSW Government is funding community pharmacies to deliver influenza vaccinations this June, Mr Bromhead said.
NSW Health has also permitted pharmacies to administer flu vaccines to children aged five years old, reduced from 10 years, making it easier for families to be vaccinated together.
GPs will be reimbursed for any flu stock they have already purchased that is used in the month of June for this vaccination program.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.