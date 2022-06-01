TUNCURRY'S Harry Elliott will become the temporary home for southern Group Three Rugby League clubs if wet weather continues in the area throughout the winter.
Two matches were played at the complex last weekend.
Forster-Tuncurry's game against Port City was switched from Port Macquarie to Tuncurry when the Port Regional Stadium was closed.
The day started off in near-perfect conditions, however, a storm hit early in the first grade game and the rain continued for much of the match.
Port City won the game 20-14.
This was the Hawks' first loss of the season.
There was a Group Three double header last weekend at Tuncurry, with Wingham taking their match against Port Sharks to the Elliott Oval as the Wingham ground remains shut.
The complex is the best wet weather ground on the Mid North Coast.
This was proven on Sunday as the going was firm despite the deluge on Saturday afternoon.
If the Wingham ground remains closed it is likely the Tigers will look to switch more home games to Tuncurry this year.
The Hawks are due to play Old Bar on Saturday at the Old Bar Reserve.
This is another field that has been closed due to the rain, although at the time of writing Old Bar officials were hoping it would be right on Saturday.
"If not I'd say we'll be going to Tuncurry,'' Old Bar captain-coach Mick Henry told the Advocate.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
