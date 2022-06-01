Great Lakes Advocate

Matches will relocate to Tuncurry if the wet weather continues

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster hooker, Riley Glover make a dash from dummy half during the 20-14 loss to Port City in the Group Three game played at Tuncurry.

TUNCURRY'S Harry Elliott will become the temporary home for southern Group Three Rugby League clubs if wet weather continues in the area throughout the winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.