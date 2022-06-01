Great Lakes Advocate

The ocean racing event forms part of the Fred Williams Boaties and Skiers' weekend taking place in early July

The Fred Williams skiers' ocean race will be held on both Saturday and Sunday.

After an extended break due to last year's COVID-19 restrictions the National Water Ski Racing Association (Region V Australia) and the water ski racing community are excited to be heading to Forster Main Beach once again.

