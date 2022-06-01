After an extended break due to last year's COVID-19 restrictions the National Water Ski Racing Association (Region V Australia) and the water ski racing community are excited to be heading to Forster Main Beach once again.
The ocean racing event forms part of the Fred Williams Boaties and Skiers' weekend taking place in early July.
Advertisement
"This is a rare opportunity for many of our senior and junior skiers to experience ocean racing with the full security of a set course, RMS, police, marine rescue and paramedics on course," spokesperson, Mary New said.
"Although quite daunting for many heading out through the bar to the ocean, it is also very exciting at the same time," she said.
Although quite daunting for many heading out through the bar to the ocean, it is also very exciting at the same time.- Mary New
Two, 30 minute races will be held on both Saturday and Sunday morning from 8am.
The triangle shaped course begins just off Main Beach with skiers racing towards the first turn - roughly in line with Boundary Street - before turning around the buoy and racing out for approximately one kilometre before making another turn which takes them back towards the start turn.
"Skiers love the triangle course because they have the challenge of skiing through the ocean swells from different angles and directions, this at times can be very challenging," Mary said.
Both races are a mass start - when the start flag drops all boats take off together.
"This is a great spectacle from any of the vantage points along the foreshore."
Once the 30 minute time is up a blue flag is raised to the leading skier signalling there is one lap to go before the chequered finish flag.
"The chequered flag is a welcome sight to all the competitors after a gruelling 30 minutes of trying to stay on top of the water in the ocean conditions."
The race is expected to attract some of the country's best skiers, including current Australian Water Ski racing team-members, who represented Australia at the last world titles event in France, along with reigning Australian and world champions.
Members of the public are invited to view the boats and skiers before they launch from the Forster Boat Ramp.
The ocean races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.