Great Lakes Advocate

The event will be held this weekend

June 1 2022 - 3:00am
Thirteen-year-old Forster swimmer, Harrison Tancred, enjoyed a successful outing at last week's the National Junior Challenge with places in 50m breast-stroke, 3; 100m breast-stroke, 5; 50m freestyle, 26; 100m freestyle, 25; 200m freestyle, 18 and 200m medley, 15.

Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster is preparing for its second big event in as many weeks hosting this weekend's Swimming North Coast (southern clubs) Championships

Local News

