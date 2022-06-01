Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, Forster is preparing for its second big event in as many weeks hosting this weekend's Swimming North Coast (southern clubs) Championships
More than 115 swimmers, and four visitors, from Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Kempsey, Laurieton, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, Trinity, Wauchope and Woolgoolga will compete in the two day event.
The championships will be held on June 4-5 at two venues, Forster in the south and Evans Head Aquatic Centre in the north.
Results from both venues will be merged together to get a result from each event.
Following the devastating floods earlier this year the Trinity Lismore venue is not up and running at this stage.
Competition should be of a high standard with many National level swimmers competing, Swimming North Coast publicity officer, Faye Rowles said.
These swimmers will include National able-bodied finalist Joel Fleming, Forster, Sophie Mayes, Trinity, Bailey Whitton, Macksville and Lilly Geddes, Trinity, along with multi class swimmers who did well in Adelaide, McKinley Arnison, Alstonville, Claire McIntosh, Laurieton, Jakob Thompson and Sebastian Webster, Stroud.
Other National swimmers who swum in Adelaide were Alastair Miller, Alstonville, Clayton Wilkinson, Casino, Abbie Yourell (open water) Lismore Workers, Harry Kilburn, Beth Lockwood and Niquola White Trinity.
Jack Leeson, Coffs Harbour, Eva Keen, Forster, Lilly Barlow, Kiera Hetherington, Macksville Marlins and Leah Pickvance and Caitlin McDonald, Stroud also will be representing their clubs.
In the north 117 individual swimmers - four more than last year's event - will represent clubs from Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Nambucca, Trinity, Twin Towns and Wauchope.
"Do come and see the swimmers in action over the weekend."
