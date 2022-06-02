With demand for aged care services at an all-time high and a shortage of healthcare workers on the Mid North Coast, Manning Support Services (MSS) has partnered with apprenticeship support network, VERTO to recruit apprentices.
The objective is to grow MSS's 300-strong workforce, which has regional offices in Tuncurry, Taree, Gloucester and Port Macquarie.
It's a move that has seen the regional business flourish while providing meaningful work opportunities for local people.
Since December 2021, the business has appointed 37 apprentices and trainees, with another 25 trainees due to start later this month.
A not-for-profit community-based organisation, MSS provides support services for families and carers, including the elderly, those experiencing dementia, people with disability, those in residential care facilities and financially disadvantaged households.
MSS senior manager, Kashanna Dreyer said the organisation relished the opportunity to increase local access to vital support services while providing apprenticeship pathways for local people.
"The aged care industry is crying out for skilled and qualified staff, and apprentices are a great solution to help fill this skills gap," Mrs Dreyer said.
"Good quality aged care depends on a well-qualified, secure and valued workforce, and we think apprenticeships are the answer to this," she said.
"We've employed a range of apprentices and trainees, including home support workers, administrative trainees and carpentry trainees, and they are valuable additions to our business."
MSS is one of many growing businesses in NSW turning to not-for-profit training and apprenticeships provider, VERTO, to recruit apprentices as they consider their staffing needs in the wake of COVID lockdowns.
VERTO CEO, Ron Maxwell, said it was fantastic to see MSS engaging apprentices and trainees to support their business and the local aged care industry.
"Taking on an apprentice can be a great way to grow your business, building it from within while supporting the future of your industry," Mr Maxwell said.
"With a range of government incentives currently available to employers, there's never been a better time to consider an apprentice," he said.
