Manning Support Services join forces with VERTO

Updated June 8 2022 - 12:38am, first published June 2 2022 - 8:00am
MSS senior manager, Kashanna Dreyer, with admin trainee, Annabel Kempe and management trainee Jesse Osborn.

With demand for aged care services at an all-time high and a shortage of healthcare workers on the Mid North Coast, Manning Support Services (MSS) has partnered with apprenticeship support network, VERTO to recruit apprentices.

