Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry had a busy 24 hours late last week, attending two calls for assistance.
On the afternoon of Thursday, May 26 a call was received concerning a jet-ski which had broken down south of The Cathedral near Pacific Palms.
Forster 20 attended the scene and towed the ski and its rider to the Pacific Palms boat ramp.
Just after 1.30pm the following day, Friday, May 27 a call was received for assistance from a group of three adults and two children on board a five metre cabin runabout.
The vessel has broken down near Corstorphine Island.
Once again, Forster 20 attended the scene and towed the vessel to Paradise Marina boat ramp.
Forster 20 was crewed Bruce Findlay, Mark Breen and Bob Parry.
Radio communications were handled by Graeme Rudd and Greg Foster.
