Great Lakes Advocate

Assisting jet-ski and five metre runabout

May 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry had a busy 24 hours late last week, attending two calls for assistance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.