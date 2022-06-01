Great Lakes Advocate

Coastal Premier League

June 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United's Blake Harrison on the ball in the clash against Sawtell. Photo David Wrigley

AFTER having a weekend off - like most in the competition - Southern United were back in action in Coastal Premer League football with yet another trip to the synthetic pitches at the Coffs Harbour Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.