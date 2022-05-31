Great Lakes Advocate

The committee will help set up a number of pilot projects to help support the economy in the short-term

May 31 2022 - 2:00am
Council establishes economic development steering committee

Economic development was a key priority for this term of MidCoast Council, mayor, Claire Pontin said after announcing the establishment of an advisory group.

