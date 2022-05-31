Community conversations move to Bulahdelah

MidCoast Council community conversation sessions will continued this Thursday evening, June 2 from 6-8pm at the Bulahdelah School of Arts.
Community conversations are council-facilitated sessions where members of the community can discuss the issues that matter to you in your neighbourhood.
Make suggestions, ask questions, learn about local projects and meet your new councillors.
This is your opportunity to speak directly to council and tell representatives what you'd love to see in your local area.
All welcome.
RSVP is not necessary but you are welcome to submit a question suggestion ahead of time on our Have Your Say website.
For more information and to submit a question, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations
