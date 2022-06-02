Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

June 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Ashy is always waiting patiently for a pat or a smooch off the nurses.

Ashy had to be surrendered by her owner as circumstances changed. She has obviously had a good life as she is very healthy and friendly. Ashy is a very confident and affectionate kitty.

