Ashy had to be surrendered by her owner as circumstances changed. She has obviously had a good life as she is very healthy and friendly. Ashy is a very confident and affectionate kitty.
She has so much love to offer a new family and we have no doubt she will find a home quickly due to her gold star personality. She has lived with other cats with no issues.
Advertisement
Ashy is roughly 3-4 years old. She has had all necessary vet work including, health checked, microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, flea and worm treated.
Her adoption fee is $50 which goes toward her vet work.
If you would like to meet her please contact our Cat Welfare Officer on 0490 262 827 AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.