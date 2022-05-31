Changed traffic conditions on Forster Tuncurry bridge

Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions on the Forster Tuncurry bridge later tonight, Tuesday, May 31 until this Thursday, June 2 as a lighting upgrade is undertaken.
Transport for NSW has engaged MidCoast Council to deliver the work, which involves replacing light globes on all light posts on the bridge with LED globes that use less energy, require less maintenance and have a longer lifespan compared with the current globes.
Advertisement
Single lane closures with stop/slow traffic arrangements and a reduced speed limit will be in place.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out over three nights from 7pm-5am weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.