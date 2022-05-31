Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council will replace light globes along the bridge

May 31 2022 - 12:00am
Changed traffic conditions on Forster Tuncurry bridge

Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions on the Forster Tuncurry bridge later tonight, Tuesday, May 31 until this Thursday, June 2 as a lighting upgrade is undertaken.

