Members of the community and beachgoers are being encouraged to have their say on shark mitigation measures along the Mid North Coast.
The annual survey has been geared to capture local sentiments about the approach and the feedback from coastal councils, stakeholders and residents to help guide the State government in future decision making.
Late last year the government rolled out 15 SMART drumlines from Tuncurry to Seven Mile Beach and increased drone surveillance at Black Head, Forster and Cape Hawke surf life saving clubs.
In the 2021-22 swimming season the government committed $21.4 million to roll out successfully trialled technologies along the coastline.
Technologies includes drone surveillance, SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines and shark listening stations which detect and track tagged animals, while issuing alerts to the public.
The Government also announced a boost of $4.4 million in the same period, for additional mitigation methods, as well as ongoing funding to continue the overarching program.
"I'm asking everyone to take 10 minutes out of your day to offer your thoughts about how we can better manage our oceans and beaches," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
"We want to hear what people think about the program so far, specifically whether it gives them confidence that we're reducing the risk of human-shark interactions."
To fill out the survey, visit the NSW Shark Smart website before Thursday, June 16.
For more information on the NSW Shark Management Program, please visit www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au
