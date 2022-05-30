AFTER having a weekend off, like most of the competition, Southern United were back in action in Coastal Premer League football with yet another trip to the synthetic pitches at the Coffs Harbour Stadium.
The Ospreys were keen to snap a winless run against the Sawtell Scorpions, who had been also having difficulty picking up the desired 3 points in previous outings.
Southern United took a strong first grade squad to Coffs Harbour and expectations were high for a good result.
Early in the first half it looked like those expectations were met, with fairly constant pressure on the Scorpions goal, and not too much activity for Rhys Dawes in the Ospreys goal. In fact Dawes was dictating the tempo of play well, and Southern United looked the most likely to break the deadlock.
Tommy Elder hit the post with a header and dragged a second close range strike narrowly wide, Ethan Perry had a couple of sights at goal, and hit the post himself with a great volley from a superb pass from Roan Whiteman.
Eventually though it was Bayden Schumann who put the visitors in front, following in on a shot the keeper could only parry and finishing from close range. Sawtell still remained a threat on the counter, and were building some good passages of play through the middle of the park in the first stanza but could not find the opening.
The halftime talk for the Ospreys was all about focus and effort in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with a warning that Sawtell were going to come racing out of the blocks when the interval ended.
Unfortunately these warnings weren't heeded, and it only took the Scorpions five minutes to wipe out Southern United's first half efforts.
This unsettled the Ospreys and they began to play in a less organised way, and it was on a quick counter that Sawtell's skipper was able to get outside Reyne Black on the Ospreys' left, and then driving into the penalty area with a good finish to put the Scorpions in front with 20 minutes to go.
To their credit Southern United lifted, and began to pile pressure back on to the Scorpion's defence.
A rare free kick awarded to the Ospreys in Sawtell's half saw Blake Harrison fire a teasing left foot curler over the Sawtell defensive line and it was bundled home, with the goal being credited to Mark Mallia on the scoresheet, though it may have gone directly in from Harrison's free kick. With under 10 minutes to go Southern United pressed for the winner, but a string of offside calls reduced the genuine scoring opportunities and then, with only one minute of stoppage time remaining disaster struck, as a scuffed corner kick was left untouched by an absolutely static Ospreys defence, allowing an unmarked player to fire home from the penalty spot.
There was barely time to kick off before the final whistle blew, final score Sawtell FC 3 Southern United 2. Coach Jonathon Newman was understandably distressed at the outcome.
"Once again our great work in the first half has been undone by a lack of concentration and intensity at the start of the second half,'' he said.
"But it rams home the fact that pretty much any side in this competition can beat any of the other sides - there's no comfortable games at all."
Southern United must regroup quickly as they travel to Port Macquarie on Tuesday night to take on one of the competition heavyweights, Port United.
FROM the outset of the match it was clear that it was Southern United's to lose. Confident ball movement, determined tackling and a well managed team shape in and out of possession saw the Ospreys dominate possession, and it was only a matter of time before they opened the scoring.
An accurate pass from Harry Ward set Jarrod Naylor free, and he calmly rounded the keeper and stroked the ball home to put the visitors in front after around 20 minutes. Shortly after Southern United doubled their lead when Jay Mallia crossed early to his brother Mark, who finished superbly with a deft inside of the foot volley over the advancing keeper. More chances came and went, and a rout looked imminent when calamity struck momentarily.
A back pass skidded under Ward's foot and trickled over the line, giving the home side a leg up back into the match. To their credit Southern United steadied, put the mistake behind them and saw out the half without conceding again.
The second half saw more good possession football from the Ospreys, but a more determined defensive effort from Sawtell saw the number of chances to score diminish for the visitors, and it was some relief when a penalty was awarded on the back of continued pressure on the home side.
Flynn Parker converted again to keep his fine scoring run going, and the Ospreys were never headed from that point, closing out the match 3-1
