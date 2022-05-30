A rare free kick awarded to the Ospreys in Sawtell's half saw Blake Harrison fire a teasing left foot curler over the Sawtell defensive line and it was bundled home, with the goal being credited to Mark Mallia on the scoresheet, though it may have gone directly in from Harrison's free kick. With under 10 minutes to go Southern United pressed for the winner, but a string of offside calls reduced the genuine scoring opportunities and then, with only one minute of stoppage time remaining disaster struck, as a scuffed corner kick was left untouched by an absolutely static Ospreys defence, allowing an unmarked player to fire home from the penalty spot.

