Ratz's women defeated Wallamba women 58-0

By Phil Wilkins
May 30 2022 - 3:00am
Wallamba five-eighth, Chris Tout scored what was described as the finest individual try in some winters.

Thunder and lightning temporarily brought a stop to the rugby union before the Wallamba Bulls resumed business to eclipse the Manning River Ratz, 24-5, in a fine performance at Nabiac on Saturday.

