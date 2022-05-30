Thunder and lightning temporarily brought a stop to the rugby union before the Wallamba Bulls resumed business to eclipse the Manning River Ratz, 24-5, in a fine performance at Nabiac on Saturday.
Concerned for the safety of players as the thunderstorm crashed overhead, referee Byron Yule stopped the game nearing half-time before continuing proceedings and allowing spectators to witness the finest individual try in some winters by Wallamba's five-eighth, Chris Tout.
In 64 years of playing and watching rugby, Tout's 55-metre performance in eluding, side-stepping and side-swiping the Ratz team was as uniquely spectacular as it will be one's privilege to see.
It is to be hoped the performance was caught on film and preserved for national consumption.
Club rugby is considered to be ailing in some quarters.
Not from the evidence of this Kennards Hire Lower Mid North Coast fixture, preceded by the Ratz's women's 58-0 defeat of Wallamba.
Despite the storm and periodic showers, Wallamba men put on a fine show, from the barbecue pit to the bar, as well as off and on the playing pitch, everything working like clockwork, all co-operative and industrious and enjoying the occasion.
Highest commendations to the president and his committee, to Jim Boyce, "Eric, the club toiler" and all.
However it's accomplished every year, Wallamba again fielded a sizeable pack of scrummaging forwards, led by front rowers Josh Mathers, Robert Bush and Dom Liegi .
Perhaps it's the jungle juice from the showground's eucalypts that they slip into their beer each night at the Nabiac pub.
Whatever it is, coach Daniel Sawyer is making it work.
We started pre-season preparations early this year.- Wallamba coach, Daniel Sawyer
"We started pre-season preparations early this year," Sawyer said in response to an enquiry about the team's impressive fluency and cohesion, factors which generally emerge in mid-season.
But, three convincing wins from as many games is evidence of the team's performances.
It was hard, rugged rugby, constantly absorbing, technically demanding in the conditions, especially for the Ratz, and the Bulls' unrelenting pressure saw durable centre Aaron Fox elude the Ratz's defence and squirm through for the first of his two tries.
The Bulls' performance was all the more impressive considering referee Yule's penalty count climbed in the Ratz's favour, by this observer's count, to 15-2, at half-time and 20-4 by full-time.
Not that this should be seen as a criticism of a fine young referee in his third senior appearance. Yule was composed and confident, firm and polite to the players, and presented as a splendid acquisition for the referees' threadbare ranks, one to be nurtured by Greg Boyer and his colleagues.
Of the early women's game, from the considerations of coach, Bec Case, her outstanding players were Jesse Bridges, Monique Foster, Natalie Watson and Sheridan Clark, conceding Ms Clark was "a tough cooky", putting her team's needs first in playing away from her preferred position.
Manning River's president, Steven Rees' observation of his team's loss was: "Given a couple of troops we were down and a limited bench against that team, I came away from the encounter very confident."
Now, it is a matter of how the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins confront Wallamba's premiership bid in the weeks ahead. Somewhere, somehow, they must find a dynamic young midfielder to empower their back line and a defender to stop Chris Tout.
