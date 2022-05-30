The strength of swimmers from Forster Aquatic Swimming Club was on display at this year's National Junior Challenge, held at the aquatic centre on the weekend.
Thirteen-year-old Forster swimmer, Harrison Tancred showed his outstanding talents in the pool taking out a third place in the 50 metres breast-stroke.
The challenge provides young swimmers aged 11-14 years - many not yet be eligible to compete at the Australian Age Championships - with the opportunity to compete at State competitions and acquire a National virtual ranking in a range of events.
This allows young athletes to see where they're positioned against competitors from around the country at a meet held in a similar time of year.
The 10 eligible events this past season were:
Following the conclusion of all nominated meets, Swimming Australia creates a National ranking which will be recognised and celebrated on Swimming Australia's website.
The outstanding results from Swimming North Coast competitors showed the depth of swimming talents in the area.
Swimming North Coast results:
