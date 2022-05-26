Charges over crash that claimed two lives at Tea Gardens

A man has been charged over a crash that killed two people at Tea Gardens earlier this year.
Emergency crews were called to the Pacific Highway, near Viney Creek Road West, after reports of a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle shortly before 1.40pm on March 24.
Police said an Isuzu D-Max ute travelling southbound had collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon - both of which were travelling northbound.
The male motorcycle rider died at the scene.
The female driver of the Toyota was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene a short time later.
A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following enquiries, a 59-year-old man was arrested at Raymond Terrace Police Station on Thursday.
He was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), cause bodily harm by misconduct - in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of dividing line.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on July 4.
