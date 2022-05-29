Great Lakes Advocate

Harassment of stonemasons creates significant delay on Bight Cemetery works

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harassment of stonemasons creates significant delay on Bight Cemetery works

A stonemason business working on restoration of headstones at The Bight Cemetery has advised council it can no longer continue with repairs due to harassment of staff by members of the public on the site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.