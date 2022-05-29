Harassment of stonemasons creates significant delay on Bight Cemetery works

A stonemason business working on restoration of headstones at The Bight Cemetery has advised council it can no longer continue with repairs due to harassment of staff by members of the public on the site.
The business advised that while some families have "loved our work", others have threatened staff with legal action.
"Our installation team have (sic) been on site ... which has caused them distress and it has been extremely difficult for them to process the emotions behind they they have encountered," the business wrote in correspondence advising MidCoast Council they would no longer undertake insurance work.
"(It) is not acceptable in any workplace and ours is no exception."
In a report tabled at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 26 councillors were told "This will create a significant delay in the completion of restoration works on the site."
Additionally, a member/s of the public had taken it upon themselves to plant a row of liquidambar trees at the front boundary of the cemetery, an action that was not approved by council. Liquidambars are known for their invasive root system. The saplings have been removed.
Also included in the report were a number of issues raised by members of the community, which were answered by council staff.
Compliance with the Australian standard covering headstone repairs was questioned by a member of the public. Council replied that all work was being carried out by qualified stonemasons and heritage stonemasons "who are aware of the standard and are required to certify that works are carried out in accordance".
Issue was also raised regarding cleaning of the headstones, one claim being made that cleaning of the monuments was being done by high-pressure cleaning and using chlorine bleach. Council advised that pressure cleaning, not high-pressure cleaning, was being used, and at no time was chlorine bleach being used, that a non-chemical cleaning method was used.
Another complained that repairs and "over-cleaning" detracts from the "overall fabric of The Bight Cemetery". Council replied that all contractors have been supplied with the Contract Management Plan and that "the extent of cleaning relates directly to the area of repair and that no additional cleaning has been approved".
An audit of headstones that have been laid down on a bed of sand was to take place in May as some members of the public are concerned about the deterioration of those monuments. The audit will be to ensure sand has not been washed away during significant periods of wet weather, the report said.
Graves at the cemetery are continuing to be run over by motor vehicles or machinery, was another complaint. Council said it was "clearly apparent that a vehicle had driven over the toe of a grave site..." however, as there are "multiple contractors and staff on site carrying out repairs and burials, it is impossible to apportion blame to any one individual". Council has again emphasised the importance of driving on established vehicle tracks to contractors and staff.
To date, 44 headstones have been restored, eight are waiting for engaged stonemasons to commence work, 10 are waiting for quotes from stonemasons, and six are waiting for applications and/or response from registered parties or families.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
