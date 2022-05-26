Great Lakes Advocate

Improvements enable clubhouse to operate as emergency evacuation centre

May 26 2022 - 2:00am
Funding to fire-proof Black Head Surf Life Saving clubhouse

A $122,881 State government grant will upgrade facilities and improve accessibility at Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.

