Rod Spicer has won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited

May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Tinonee artist wins major regional art prize

Mid-Coast artist, Rod Spicer has won the $3000 Peabody Wilpinjong Prize for Hanging Art at Art Unlimited which opened at Dunedoo in the State's Central West last week.

