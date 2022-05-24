TUNCURRY Sporties pair of Anthony Gorrie and George McCartney have won the State senior pairs bowls title at Ettalong Bowling Club. They were undefeated in 3 sectional games, the semi and final.
In round one of sectional play they defeated Double Bay in a cliffhanger 21-20. Round two saw them account for The Entrance comfortably 32-16, and round three was another emphatic win against Kyogle, 29-8. In a low scoring game in the semi against Austral they came away with a 17-12 win.
Gorrie and McCartney were on a mission in the senior pairs final, playing superbly from the outset against Figtree Sports' Alan Jones and Mark Kesby.
The Figtree pair were well in the match at the halfway point, trailing by only a couple of shots. However, a decisive few ends saw Sporties Tuncurry jump ahead 19-11.
Figtree did well to claw their way back, but it proved to be just a little too much as Gorrie and McCartney held on for a 20-18 victory. The title is the first open State senior title for the Sporties Tuncurry club, a huge achievement. Congratulations must go to all players involved in what was a cracking final.
