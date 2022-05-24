Great Lakes Advocate

George McCartney and Anthony Gorrie win State senior pairs

By Noel James
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
State senior pairs champions George McCartney and Anthony Gorrie from Tuncurry Sporties.

TUNCURRY Sporties pair of Anthony Gorrie and George McCartney have won the State senior pairs bowls title at Ettalong Bowling Club. They were undefeated in 3 sectional games, the semi and final.

