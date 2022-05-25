Great Lakes Advocate

The Hawks have topped 40 points in two outings

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 25 2022 - 7:00pm
Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell carries the ball forward during the clash with Taree City at Taree.

A HEAVY track didn't stop the high flying Forster-Tuncurry Hawks from thumping Taree City Bulls 48-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday evening.

