Premierships and end-of-season prizes are usually won by men and women possessing the hearts and minds to climb mountains.
And, then there are those who are inexhaustible and never stop striving, and eventually fall and break their necks.
Somewhere in the logjam of competing millions, there are the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, winners of seven premierships in the Kennards Hire-sponsored Lower Mid North Coast rugby union championship since the NSW Country divided the MNC in two regions in 2004.
The Dolphins still have the hunger for success.
But they are getting older and family and employment demands are becoming more important, as seen by the quiet "disappearance" of the great club man, Thomas Harris.
The dilemma for coach Ron McCarthy is that his first-grade players are becoming fewer and fewer, harder and harder to extract from the hotel bar or home fireside to get to Peter Barclay Field for training on Thursdays from 6pm, climaxed by a barbecue at the clubhouse.
Gradually, more of the premiership champions are emerging again such as rawboned 6ft 3in backrower, Sean Hassett, the finest lineout jumper produced in the region for years, a Mid North Coast Axeman if ever there was one born for MNC Zone coach, Joey de Dassel..
Hassett made his return last Saturday at the Wallamba Bulls' home ground at Nabiac.
Coach McCarthy can build another premiership around him, the team's strong scrum led by MNC Axemen, mobile backrower Blake Polson and strong scrummaging loosehead, Aaron Booby.
But as the physical aspects of the game decree, the game is not for the faint-hearted.
Prop forward Booby hobbled off with a knee injury, as did hefty lock forward, Lachlan Daczko.
But Liam Brady quietly continued his halfback development in partnering skipper, five-eighth Mark Hagarty, as did strong-tackling flanker, Kaleb Trudgett.
The Dolphins began well, led 13-10 at half-time against the Wallamba Bulls at Nabiac, but then sustained too many injuries and yellow cards, from a referee who knows the game and its atrocities only too well in Michael Wooster.
Facing a quality rival team in the Bulls, the Dolphins at one stage in the second half were reduced to 10 players against Wallamba's 15 for a quarter of a hour in which time the Bulls scorched home for a decisive 40-13 victory.
Mid North Coast Axeman representative loose-head prop, Aaron Booby, appeared to aggravate a calf muscle injury in the first half, and his absence would make him a major loss for the remainder of the winter.
Coach McCarthy said: "At the game's start, we had 12 players with Col Harris joining us after the kick-off. Troy Haines joined us to make the teams 14-a-side,and Wallamba had a full bench.''
