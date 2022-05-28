Over the past 20 years I would have tested well over 100 new cars. Highly sophisticated vehicles with more electronics on them than you can count. My high opinion of the modern motor car is on record.
I have just had a first. The opportunity to test a car 21 years old, but in a condition that could well and truly trick you into thinking it as a near new car.
Highly successful local motoring author, Joel Wakely - The Legend of the 48/215, Passion for Utes amongst others. (Watch for his new book out soon) offered me his 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra for a test.
Wow, what a shock. Sliding back into the past with that brutal 4.6 litre V8, heavy duty clutch and five speed manual gearbox and few electronics.
I drove the car for about 200 kilometres including a trip to Gloucester via Nabiac and Krambach. It was great fun to get behind the wheel of a true driver's car.
Handling is precise, the car goes exactly where you point it without argument. Wet or dry road. The car steers like it is on rails.
The 4.6 litre 32 valve Ford V8 gives you more power than you'll ever need (240Kw or 320bhp). Torque is an impressive 430Nm at 4750revs
That constant throb of the V8 is music to my ears.
Testers from 2001 recorded 0-100kph times in a little under seven seconds for the Cobra - supercar times.
I was particularly impressed with the car's steering, precise and very quick, it has to be to dodge the million potholes on Mid-Coast roads.
Now you do need a strong left leg, the clutch is heavy and needs strength to depress. Likewise the gearbox has short throws but is again fairly heavy. But once you get used to these small issues the car is SUPER FUN to drive and I had a ball.
A bit of the history of the car. This was an official Ford company car. It was used by Supercar legend Craig Lowndes as his personal transport in his Ford days.
In summary this is a true driver's car, from the brutal V8 to the heavy clutch, it's a car for drivers and drivers only.
None of that mishy, mashy modern car stuff like dashes that look like TV sets, keyless entry or reversing cameras. No. The Mustang is a car that says 'Drive me if you dare'............
Again thank you Joel for trusting me with your baby.
