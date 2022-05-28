Great Lakes Advocate

Tickets now on sale for Wingham Akoostik Music Festival

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stilt walkers, circus performers, and belly dancers will once again bring the festival atmosphere to life. Photo: Scott Calvin

Tickets for the full three days of the Wingham Music Festival (known locally as Akoostik) are now on sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.