The day dawned with perfect conditions for the 2022 elitenergy Tri Fit NSW Club Championships, held last Saturday, May 21.
Competitors were even greeted with a 7am rainbow arching over Forster Main Beach.
Elite Energy logistics and event manager, Kyle Anderson, reported, the water was warm, the waves calm and the wind was light, all making for idyllic conditions.
Races began for adult divisions from 6.45am and were followed by age events through to TriKids starting at 11am.
This triathlon club championship event is unique in that competitors enter to score points for their club, not themselves.
Club members who act as officials or helpers also score club points.
Competitors contest a swim leg, bike leg and a run leg with distances tailored to suit those from seven to over 70 years.
For the open age sections, the course consisted of a one kilometre swim at Main Beach, followed by a 30 kilometre bike ride and a eight kilometre run.
In a moment which reflects the nature of the event, two women racing towards the finish line stopped a few metres short and played scissors-paper-rock to determine which one would have the honour of crossing first.
For a second successive year Warringah Tri Club claimed club championship title for division one, division two went to Central Coast Tri Club, division three to Kiama Tri Club and division five to Shell Harbour.
Reigning 2021 division four title holder, Forster Tri Club, entered the day in second place but, with the advantage of a home event, accelerated to retain its title.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club members were on hand providing water-craft safety with inflatable rescue boats and rescue boards for swim components of race.
Other safety measures also required the closure of some roads and the pedestrian pathway on the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
A free community bus was made available to accommodate those walkers who were traversing between the twin towns.
The event attracting close to 900 entrants alone across all divisions, the event was a huge accomplishment and a windfall to local businesses.
Event manager, Kyle Anderson, thanked the hundreds of volunteers who assisted from initial planning through to packing up and, in so doing, making the event such a resounding success.
