Torrential rain did little to hinder a determine group of walkers taking part in this year's Big Heart Hike.
Under a cloud of drizzle more than 90 walkers braved the miserable conditions, beginning this year's walk at 6am from Black Head Surf Life Saving clubhouse before making their way along Nine Mile Beach towards Tuncurry.
At one stage the rain was pelting the committed group sideways, hike co-ordinator, Peta Stimson said.
Due to the ongoing wet weather the hike was modified slightly to ensure everyone would make it to their chosen destination.
Following a breakfast rest break at Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue, the walk continued along the coastline towards One Mile Beach and up to Burgess Head.
For the fittest or stauncher members of the group, the 40 kilometre course continued through Booti Booti National Park to Cape Hawke lookout before returning.
Hats off to everyone who took part this year.- Big Heart Hike co-ordinator, Peta Stimson
Despite a fall in walker numbers this year's event still managed to raise more than $5300 for Marine Rescue., and in the six years since the first hike more than $30,000 has been raised.
The last of the walkers arrived at the destination after noon, Peta said.
"Hats off to everyone who took part this year,."
Peta and her co-organiser, Rebecca Underwood, were both pleased with the number of walkers who took part in the sixth event.
"About 80 per cent are return walkers," she said.
"We would have love better weather; we've had a few sprinkles in the past but nothing like this."
She said the all-weather event was organised around tide times, to ensure the beach hike was a more doable walk.
This walk began as a way to thank Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue for its outstanding work keeping the community safe, and in particular for saving the life of local, Henry Perram in 2013.
