Nationals continue to reign in Lyne

UPDATE:
Lyne incumbent and now former Minister for Regional Health, David Gillespie continues to lead yesterday's vote with 23,131 votes ahead of Labor Party candidate, Alex Simpson, who polled 11,999.
Except for a couple of years as an independent seat, Lyne, considered a safe conservative seat, has been in Country/National Party hands since it was formed 64 years ago
Despite the healthy lead Dr Gillespie told this publication he would not make a public comment until prepoll results have been counted.
Mr Simpson said he was disappointed with his party's result, increasing the Labor Party's swing by just over two per cent.
"We were hoping for more," Mr Simpson said.
"But, in the end we were thrilled with the National result," he said.
"Ultimately, we underestimated the vote for the conservative party.
"We need to get out and connect with the community and offer a positive change."
Mr Simpson said he would continue to advocate for change and continued to build the Labor Party profile in the electorate.
"I congratulate Dr Gillespie; people have the faith he is doing something positive in the community."
While there was a 7.3 per cent swing against the National Party, One Nation candidate, Josephine Cashman increased her party's presence by 8.7 per cent polling 4790 votes (as of Sunday, May 22).
The Greens' Karl Attenborough increased the swing by 2.1 per cent receiving 4737, Liberal Democrats, 3459, United Australia Joel Putland, 2481, Independent Steve Atkins 2468 and Independent Joanne Pearce 1991.
EARLIER:
With more than 92 per cent of the ballot papers counted in the Lyne electorate, incumbent David Gillespie is assured of retaining his seat.
As at 10.30am this evening, Saturday, May 21 Dr Gillespie had received 63.94 per cent of the votes against Labor candidate, Alex Simpson who received 36.06 per cent.
National votes fell slightly by 1.22 per cent, which were snatched by Labor.
Of the 48,685 counted in the Lyne electorate, 3559 were informal.
Labor is set to return to power after nine years in the political wilderness, but likely in a minority government after a large swing away from the Coalition and results pointing to a clutch of "teal" independent wins and a surge in the Greens vote.
