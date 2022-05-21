Gillespie retrains Lyne

With more than 92 per cent of the ballot papers counted in the Lyne electorate, incumbent David Gillespie is assured of retaining his seat.
As at 10.30am this evening, Saturday, May 21 Dr Gillespie had received 63.94 per cent of the votes against Labor's candidate, Alex Simpson who received 36.06 per cent.
National votes fell slightly by 1.22 per cent, which were snatched by Labor.
Of the 48,685 counted in the Lyne electorate, 3559 were informal.
Labor is set to return to power after nine years in the political wilderness, but likely in a minority government after a large swing away from the Coalition and results pointing to a clutch of "teal" independent wins and a surge in the Greens vote.
More to come.
