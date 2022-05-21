Great Lakes Advocate

Gillespie retrains Lyne

Updated May 21 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
With more than 92 per cent of the ballot papers counted in the Lyne electorate, incumbent David Gillespie is assured of retaining his seat.

