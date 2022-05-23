Did you know the Country Women's Association (CWA) welcomes junior members to its ranks?
Last week a small group of Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) Year 7, 8 and 10 joined the well-known and much loved group.
Students were nominated by their teachers and invited to participate in a range activities at monthly meetings with senior Bulahdelah branch members at the Meade Street rooms.
Before attending the meeting the girls paid their $1 membership fee, and learned the history of the CWA and the local branch.
They also indulged in some famous CWA scones, participated in card making and learnt to knit.
"Knitting proved quite a challenge for most of the girls, and the CWA ladies teaching them, BCS careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said.
"We are looking forward to seeing how the scarves have come along at next month's meeting," she said.
"Later in the year some students may have the opportunity to participate in some volunteer work, fundraising at street stalls and serving Devonshire teas in the CWA rooms.
"The students and members enjoyed getting to know each other, and the girls are looking forward to their future meetings each Wednesday.
"They will be hearing from a range of special guest speakers and doing a range of cooking and craft activities."
