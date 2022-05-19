Juveniles arrested for break-enters

Two Taree juveniles have been arrested by Manning Great Lakes Police for recent break and enter offences in the Taree area.
The arrests came when police attached to the Manning Great Lakes proactive crime team acted on information received on Tuesday, May 17 and obtained a search warrant, targeting clothing depicted in CCTV footage and items stolen from multiple locations.
Police say at the location of the search they arrested the two juveniles and a number of items connected with the break and enter offences were seized.
Both juveniles were charged with several break and enter offences and were refused bail to appear in Parramatta Children's Court yesterday, May 19.
During the execution of the search warrant, a female relative of the juveniles assaulted a male police officer, a police spokesperson said: "She was charged with assault police and will appear at Taree Local Court on June 15.
"While at the residence officers detected a breach of apprehended domestic violence order incident between the occupier and ex-partner.
"The male was arrested and conveyed to Taree Police Station where he was charged and refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court on May 25."
