Great Lakes Advocate

The water playground is designed with no standing water which excludes the need for lifeguards

May 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry water playground gets the green light

Construction work on the much anticipated water playground in Tuncurry is planned to start as early as next month after MidCoast Council approved final concept plans.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.