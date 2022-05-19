Tuncurry water playground gets the green light

Construction work on the much anticipated water playground in Tuncurry is planned to start as early as next month after MidCoast Council approved final concept plans.
Work will begin in late June once a tender was accepted for demolition of the old facilities.
This is the first open space water playground of its size undertaken in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) with key features including an all-age, all-ability water splash pad incorporating a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment.
The water playground is designed with no standing water which excludes the need for lifeguards.
The new playground is a water-wise design which recycles water onsite, passing through full filtration and chlorination processes and returning clean water to the playground.
The new amenities block will include a fully accessible amenities block with a disability hoist and an all-age change table.
Community feedback on the final concept plan was supportive overall, with participants providing final suggestions for the design.
MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said council has taken great care in ensuring the community's vision for the play space was reflected in the approved concept plan.
"We've taken on board the extensive feedback received during multiple consultation phases and ensured that we've incorporated as much of the feedback as possible in delivering this project," Mr Aldridge said.
"Inclusivity has been at the forefront of the design process to ensure this is an all-ability playground everyone can enjoy," he said.
"The project is also water-wise, in line with community preferences for sustainability."
The project is expected to be complete ready for summer.
Concept plans and the snapshot report from council engagement with the community is available on the Have Your Say, engagement summary page HERE.
