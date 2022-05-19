The Labor Party has committed to the construction of 30,000 social and affordable housing across the country through the establishment of Housing Australia Future Fund if elected this Saturday, May 21.
This promise would include at least 4000 homes for women and children fleeing violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness, plus an additional $100 million for crisis accommodation.
Advertisement
Right now, women on the Mid North Coast fleeing violence are being turned away from accommodation and support services because of insufficient funding from the Federal government, Labor candidate for Lyne, Alex Simpson says.
He said an elected Labor government would provide $700,000 for additional crisis accommodation on the Mid North Coast.
"We expect this could help as many as 63 women and children a year to find refuge.
"We will also fund four workers to help 320 women a year and support them during the hardest time of their lives."
Survivors of violence are strong, and they deserve our help to rebuild their lives.- Labor candidate for Lyne, Alex Simpson
Each year across Australia nearly 10,000 women and children seeking safety are turned away because there isn't a bed.
For many women and children, this means homelessness ,couch surfing, sleeping in the car, on the street or returning to the perpetrator.
As well as somewhere to go, women and children escaping violence need someone to help them.
"The services we talk to say that an extra person working on staff can help between 80 and 100 additional women and children each year.
"That's why Labor will invest in 500 new workers across Australia to support people who are facing violence.
"Survivors of violence are strong, and they deserve our help to rebuild their lives"
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.