Meet 15-month-old Miles, the Dachshund cross Border Collie that loves lots of cuddles, regular walks and human attention.
Sadly, his current family regretfully have to let him go to another home.
Miles would prefer his new family to be around most of the time to keep him company and out of mischief.
Apparently, he is not too fussed on car rides or paddling in water.
His diet needs to be watched as he does like his food (who doesn't?).
He is at present an outdoor only dog but would much prefer to be living inside with his new family.
He is used to being around children too. Will come with a collar and all vet checks.
Miles adoption fee can be discussed upon enquiry.
Contact the dog welfare officer on 0490 165 148
