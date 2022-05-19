Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

By Awl Manning Great Lakes
May 19 2022
If you are interested in homing Miles contact the dog welfare officer on 0490 165 148.

Meet 15-month-old Miles, the Dachshund cross Border Collie that loves lots of cuddles, regular walks and human attention.

