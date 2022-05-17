Lunch of Joy raises money for flood victims

Tea Gardens photographer, Kali Lewis is hosting a luncheon to help raise money to assist victims of floods in both NSW and Queensland earlier this year.
The long-table dining experience, Lunch of Joy will be held at historic Tahlee House on Sunday, May 29.
Advertisement
Cooks, Nick Lewis and Sonya Wratten will use homegrown and locally sourced ingredients to put their spin on the autumn menu created by cook and author, Belinda Jeffrey for issue 05 of Galah magazine.
Profits from the lunch will be donated to to GIVIT.
Kali will also auction off one of her fine-art prints, a stunning image of Sugarloaf Point Lighthouse, via a silent auction and the profits of which will also be donated to GIVIT.
All guests will receive a copy of Galah issue 05 to take home.
Seating is limited to 20 people and tickets are $100 a head.
Local wine will be served alongside a delicious slow cooked lamb.
Tickets can be purchased online at Galah or by emailing info@galahpress.com.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.