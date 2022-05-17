Great Lakes Advocate

The lunch will be held on Sunday, May 29

May 17 2022 - 9:00pm
Lunch of Joy raises money for flood victims

Tea Gardens photographer, Kali Lewis is hosting a luncheon to help raise money to assist victims of floods in both NSW and Queensland earlier this year.

