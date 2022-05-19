MANNING Valley Cycle Club will conduct events at a new course at Glen Ora Road near Nabiac for the opening day of the time trial championships this Saturday, May 21.
This is the second year the club has held the championship.
Cyclists from around NSW and Queensland are expected to be involved.
Racing on the second day will held at to Willina Road at Coolongolook.
Pairs events will be decided on Saturday, for the individual time trials on Sunday, May 22.
"Last year we were based at Manning Point and we used the weekend as a fundraiser for flood recovery,'' Manning Cycle Club official, Ivor Thomas said.
"However, the state of the roads there this year and the work on Scotts Creek Bridge means we can't go to Manning Point this time.''
Mr Thomas said the relatively flat course at Nabiac was expected to result in some fast times.
He said there would be a number of divisions contested, including masters and junior races.
This will provide a different challenge for riders with some steep climbs.
