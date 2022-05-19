Great Lakes Advocate

Manning Valley Cycle Club

May 19 2022 - 12:00am
Manning cyclists Daniel Crossingham and Beau Harper contesting last year's time trial at Manning Point.

MANNING Valley Cycle Club will conduct events at a new course at Glen Ora Road near Nabiac for the opening day of the time trial championships this Saturday, May 21.

