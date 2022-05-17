Struggle for understrength reserve grade

IT became clear from the outset that it was going to be a difficult afternoon for the Southern United reserve grade Coastal Premier League football side, with Coffs Tigers roaring out of the blocks with fast technical play that had the Ospreys on the defensive from the first whistle.
The Tigers probed the Southern United defence from all angles, but the young Ospreys held their defensive shape.
However, this dedication to maintaining shape was at the cost of defensive pressure on the Tigers' playmakers, and eventually the weight of possession told, and the the Tigers opened the scoring.
This weight of possession in favour of the Tigers meant that chances for Southern United were very limited, but just as the visitors were able to fashion one or two opportunities to score, the Tigers deservedly doubled their lead and they went into the break 2-0 up.
The United coaching staff urged the players to mark more tightly and to back themselves to play football, but after play resumed it became clear that, with six of the match day squad being too unwell to train at all during the week, and another three playing with injuries Southern United were going to struggle.
The Ospreys then lost both Robertson-Reynolds and Dunn to injury early in the half, which emptied the bench of substitutes.
Despite this United battled on, and in the end did well to limit the Tigers to only two further goals.
Ashton Drinkwater was a standout for Southern United, and Harry Ward made some great saves under pressure.
Many of the players need to be commended for their efforts after illness seriously disrupted preparations for this match.
Final score Coffs Coast Tigers 4 Southern United 0.
