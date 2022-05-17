Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United fall to Coffs Coast Tigers 4-0

Updated May 18 2022 - 5:23am, first published May 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Struggle for understrength reserve grade

IT became clear from the outset that it was going to be a difficult afternoon for the Southern United reserve grade Coastal Premier League football side, with Coffs Tigers roaring out of the blocks with fast technical play that had the Ospreys on the defensive from the first whistle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.