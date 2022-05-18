SOUTHERN United travelled to Coffs Harbour again to play one of the early season favourites for the Coastal Premier League football title in 2022, the Coffs Tigers.
The Tigers fielded two young, highly mobile and technically excellent sides against a Southern United squad thinned out by COVID-19, illness, injury and unavailability, but very up for the task ahead of them at the Coffs Stadium synthetic pitch complex.
Southern's first grade side had a disrupted week on the training pitch, and late player withdrawals forced some hasty line-up reshuffles the day before the match.
However, what followed in the first half was perhaps the best 45 minutes of football seen from Southern United this season.
A modified game plan involving limiting their opponent's space, disciplined maintenance of team shape and consistent pressure on the Tigers back four when they were in possession saw Southern United begin to frustrate their fancied opponents.
When Roan Whiteman put the Ospreys in front from the penalty spot on the 40 minute mark it was nothing more than they deserved.
The second half saw the Tigers' attack renewed vigour but the defensive effort remained high, and the Ospreys were still looking dangerous on the counter attack.
Unfortunately everything came unstuck with an error of their own making. A hasty release of the ball to a player marked closely saw possession turned over before United had time to organise defensively.
A lightning-fast combination of passes by the Tigers saw them peel an unbalanced Ospreys defence open and equalise from close range just under 10 minutes into the second half.
Southern United seemed to regroup after this but after little more than 10 minutes further into the game they found themselves behind, after the Tigers scrambled home a corner kick.
This second goal was arguably self-inflicted as well, after the Ospreys conceded the corner leading to the goal unnecessarily.
To their credit Southern United surged forward and began to create more opportunities to score. The best of these perhaps was on the end of a wicked free kick from Graeme Pearson, when Beau Wynter was unable to steer home an equaliser.
At the other end Dawes had to be substituted after succumbing to a head/neck injury, but unfortunately keeper substitute, Harry Ward's first job was to try to save a penalty kick for the Tigers inside the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately the kick was accurate, and the Tigers ran out winners 3-1.
Standouts were Jarrod Naylor in his first start for first grade, Graeme Pearson and Brock Gutherson.
