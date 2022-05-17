MID Coast coach, Mick Grass says results don't tell the full story of the club's participation in the National Premier League Women's competition.
"People have to look into the context of what we're doing,'' Grass explained.
"We're a development club. We develop young players and hopefully help them to improve their skill set. But unfortunately, we lose of lot of them because they have to leave the area for work or to go to university," he said.
"So then we have to start again. That's a fact of life. So we're not all about results, although obviously we'd like to get a few more wins.
"If it was about results, I'd have gone years ago.''
Grass said the Newcastle Jets Academy side playing in Sydney is a fair comparison. (Grass's daughter, Saffron, plays with the academy.)
"They're loaded with high quality young players and they hardly win a game. No-one really expects them to do so. But the players are developing so they can then take the next step.''
Mid Coast is enduring a tough year in the NPLW. They head into the second round without a win from five matches, while they've yet to score a goal.
They do have three postponed games in hand due to washed out fixtures, including last weekend's scheduled match against Maitland.
For the second year Mid Coast's pre-season preparation was hit hard by wet weather and closed fields. Mid Coast also has the youngest roster in the competition.
They're the only club in the eight-team competition that isn't based in the Newcastle-Hunter. Newcastle Jets W-League stars figure prominently in other outfits.
