Great Lakes Advocate

National Premier League Women's competition

Updated May 18 2022 - 5:19am, first published May 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast's Evie Bobilak playing in a National Premier League game at Taree last season.

MID Coast coach, Mick Grass says results don't tell the full story of the club's participation in the National Premier League Women's competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.