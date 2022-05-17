Great Lakes Advocate

Sentencing adjourned for duo charged under Arkstone child abuse operation

By Newsroom
May 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scales of Justice.

Two Mid North Coast men facing charges in relation to an alleged domestic online network of child sex offenders across Australia have had their sentencing adjourned until November.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.