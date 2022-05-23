Fowler calls for meeting changes

It's time for all our community to be able to attend council meetings, councillor, Troy Fowler says.
Cr Fowler has put forward a notice of motion for debate at this week's MidCoast Council May monthly ordinary meeting asking that all ordinary meetings begin at 5.30pm.
He suggested these changes would begin in July, and extend through to 2023, and 'That public and open forums to start immediately before the ordinary council meetings'.
Cr Fowler will also ask councillors to consider holding at least two of the meetings at Forster and Gloucester giving residents from those areas a chance to attend in person.
"It's time for all of our community to be able to attend council meetings," Cr Fowler said.
"Since being on council I have had a lot of our business community comment on why all meetings are during the day as it makes it hard for them to attend," he said.
"Also the amount of people (especially business owners/mangers) that would like the opportunity to run for council but aren't able as all the meeting are in the daytime."
Cr Fowler said he was 'lucky' he had accumulated enough annual leave to enable him to attend council meetings during the past five years.
"It's time for change, time for our council to listen to the business community," Cr Fowler said.
The meeting also will give an update on restoration work being undertaken at The Bight Cemetery, Wingham, additional information on the proposed highway service centre at Tea Gardens and a recommendation to extend the YMCA's management contract of 12 months at four aquatic centres.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 25 from 2pm at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree south.
