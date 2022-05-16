Great Lakes Advocate

Freshwater Farm presents $26,600 to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation

May 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Artist, Brittany Paulson and Rhys Hessing

The presentation of $26,600 will enable the publication of more than 2500 books in local indigenous languages across communities around Australia.

