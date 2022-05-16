The presentation of $26,600 will enable the publication of more than 2500 books in local indigenous languages across communities around Australia.
Late last week Northern Beaches-based and Topi Topi native essential oils producer and skincare manufacturer, Freshwater Farm handed over a cheque to not-for-profit charity, Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF).
The donation followed a successful collaboration between Coomba Park Indigenous artist, Brittney Paulson and Freshwater Farm.
The proud Worimi, Biripi and Kamillaroi artist teamed up with Freshwater Farms earlier this year to design a limited edition label for the company's top selling lemon myrtle and manuka honey range of hand-wash and soap.
The partnership was designed to collect $2 from every limited-edition hand-wash and $1 from every soap purchased from Freshwater Farm's online store, and 20 cents from every product sold at Woolworths to Brittney's chosen charity, ILF.
"I was inspired by Freshwater Farm as they are a family-owned business with their working farm located on my hometowns on Worimi country," Brittany said.
"Freshwater Farm are known for their beautiful skin care range, alongside many other products utilising native Australian plants," she said.
"This really resonates with me and my culture."
Freshwater Farm CEO and founder, Al Hutcherson presented the cheque to ILF representative, Laura Atherden along with Ms Paulson and Northern Beaches Council mayor, Michael Regan.
Mr Hutcherson said the purchase of the Freshwater Farm property at Topi Topi was the realisation of a life-long dream for him and his family, while the regeneration of the native oil plantation had become his passion, with the oils distilled at the farm being used to manufacture Freshwater Farm products.
Originally a dairy farm the previous owners had converted the property into a native essential oil plantation.
The property comprises approximately 25 hectares of tea tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) and 12ha of lemon scented tea Tree (Leptospermum petersonii) all grown from seeds.
Ms Atherden was understandably thrilled with the donation, explaining the money would see more than 2500 new books published in indigenous communities around Australia, giving them the opportunity to publish books in their own language.
The charity's purpose is to invest in remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to provide the tools and resources they request to shape the direction of their children's literacy future, she said.
Through investment in community and strategic partnerships, the ILF will support sustainable and positive change in Indigenous literacy through the supply of books and a greater focus on the publication of Indigenous content.
Following the formalities Ms Paulson presented the original artwork Where the land meets the sea, to the Hutcherson family where it will take pride of place in the Freshwater Farm offices for the team to enjoy.
