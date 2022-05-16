Understrength Southern United go down to Coffs Tigers

SOUTHERN United travelled to Coffs Harbour again to play one of the early season favourites for the Coastal Premier League football title in 2022, the Coffs Tigers.
The Tigers fielded two young, highly mobile and technically excellent sides against a Southern United squad thinned out by COVID, illness, injury and unavailability, but very up for the task ahead of them at the Coffs Stadium synthetic pitch complex.
Southern United's first grade side had a disrupted week on the training pitch, and late player withdrawals forced some hasty lineup reshuffles the day before the match.
However, what followed in the first half was perhaps the best 45 minutes of football seen from Southern United so far this season. A modified game plan involving limiting their opponent's space, disciplined maintenance of team shape and consistent pressure on the Tigers back four when they were in possession saw Southern United begin to frustrate their fancied opponents. When Roan Whiteman put the Ospreys in front from the penalty spot on the 40 minute mark it was nothing more than they deserved.
The second half saw the Tigers attack the Southern United defence with renewed vigour but the defensive effort remained high, and the Ospreys were still looking dangerous on the counter attack.
Unfortunately as has happened too frequently for Southern United this season, everything came unstuck with an error of their own making. A hasty release of the ball to a player marked closely saw possession turned over before United had time to organise defensively, and a lightning-fast combination of passes by the Tigers saw them peel an unbalanced Ospreys defence open and equalise from close range just under 10 minutes into the second half.
Southern United seemed to regroup after this but after little more than 10 minutes further into the game they found themselves behind, after the Tigers scrambled home a corner kick. This second goal was arguably self-inflicted as well, after the Ospreys conceded the corner leading to the goal unnecessarily.
To their credit Southern United surged forward and began to create more opportunities to score. The best of these perhaps was on the end of a wicked free kick from Graeme Pearson, when Beau Wynter was unable to steer home an equaliser at the back post.
At the other end Dawes had to be substituted after succumbing to a head/neck injury, but unfortunately keeper substitute Harry Ward's first job was to try to save a penalty kick for the Tigers inside the final 10 minutes. Unfortunately the kick was accurate, and the Tigers ran out winners 3-1.
Standouts for Southern United were many, but Jarrod Naylor in his first start for first grade deserves mention for his tireless harassment of the Tigers defence. Graeme Pearson showed his versatility playing in the midfield and Brock Gutherson, despite playing with a back injury, was excellent in defence.
Coach Jonathon Newman was frustrated by the result, but proud of the player's efforts.
"Some of these players were pretty unwell at the start of the week, so to see such a fantastic effort from them go unrewarded is pretty upsetting,'' he said.
"Our first half was excellent, you could see we had them really rattled with the way we were playing. We just need to put 90 minutes of that together and we'll be a challenge for anyone."
Southern United now must wait to see if Port United's home ground is playable on Tuesday night, and if not, prepare themselves for the visit of Northern Storm to Boronia Park next weekend.
Reserve grade
FROM the outset it became clear that it was going to be a difficult afternoon for the Southern United reserve grade side, with the Tigers roaring out of the blocks with fast technical play that had the Ospreys on the defensive from the first whistle.
The Tigers probed the Southern United defence from all angles, but to their credit an equally young Ospreys team held their defensive shape well.
However this dedication to maintaining shape was at the cost of defensive pressure on the Tigers' playmakers, and eventually the weight of possession told, and the the Tigers opened the scoring.
This weight of possession in favour of the Tigers meant that chances for Southern United were very limited, but just as the visitors were able to fashion one or two opportunities to score, The Tigers deservedly doubled their lead and they went into the break 2-0 up.
The United coaching staff urged the players to mark more tightly and to back themselves to play football, but after play resumed it became clear that, with six of the match day squad being too unwell to train at all during the week, and another three playing with injuries Southern United were going to struggle.
This scenario got worse when the Ospreys lost both Robertson-Reynolds and Dunn to injury not long into the half, which emptied the bench of substitutes. Despite this the Southern United boys battled on, and in the end did well to limit the Tigers to only two further goals as they took full advantage of their numerical advantage on the bench and were able to rotate comparatively fresh players onto the pitch as the Ospreys tired.
Ashton Drinkwater was a standout for Southern United, and Harry Ward made some great saves under pressure. Many of the players need to be commended for their efforts after illness seriously disrupted preparations for this match.
Final score Coffs Coast Tigers 4 Southern United 0.
