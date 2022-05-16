Understrength Southern United go down to Coffs Tigers

However, what followed in the first half was perhaps the best 45 minutes of football seen from Southern United so far this season. A modified game plan involving limiting their opponent's space, disciplined maintenance of team shape and consistent pressure on the Tigers back four when they were in possession saw Southern United begin to frustrate their fancied opponents. When Roan Whiteman put the Ospreys in front from the penalty spot on the 40 minute mark it was nothing more than they deserved.

