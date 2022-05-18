FORSTER Tri Club sits in second place in division four going into this Saturday's Tri Fit Elite Energy Club Championship Triathlon.
This will be the final race of the season.
Advertisement
The event will attract 900 triathletes representing clubs from around the State.
"Every competitor gains a point for their club that goes towards the overall championship and it's the same for those who volunteer to help on the day,'' Elite Energy logistics and event manager, Kyle Anderson explained.
"It's a very inclusive event in that way," he said.
Defending champion, Warringah is expected to have the most entrants and will be favoured to retain the championship.
Cronulla and Balmoral will also be strongly represented.
Four races will be conducted on Saturday, May 21 starting at Forster Main Beach.
Main event will be underway from 6.45am.
This is known as the club race and has attracted 600 starters.
This is the feature race of the championship.
It will begin with a one kilometre swim in the surf followed by a 30 kilometre bike ride and eight kilometre run.
A half club will follow, with triathletes tackling a course that is half the distance of the main event. This is aimed a competitors in the 13 to 16 age division.
There'll also be races for juniors (up to 12) and another for those aged 7 to 11.
Presentations will be held on Saturday evening, starting at 6.30pm at Club Forster.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.